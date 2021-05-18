Montgomery County Councilman Wants Police to Take Course on Community Needs

A Montgomery County councilman trying to end what he calls the disparity of policing in the county announced a bill that would require police to take a 30-hour, five-week course to make officers more sensitive to the needs of the community.

Councilman Will Jawando made the announcement on the campus of Montgomery College, where the course would be taught by criminal justice professors and retired police officers. It would be in addition to the traditional 24 weeks of police academy training.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jawando says 50 percent of the people arrested by Montgomery County police are Black but only 18 percent of the people who live in the county are Black.

Montgomery County police said it’s their policy not to comment on pending legislation.