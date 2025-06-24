Montgomery County Animal Services look for foster homes as shelter AC goes out

As the region braces for another day of high temps, officials in Montgomery County are making an urgent call for help. The air conditioning went out due to a mechanical issue at the Derwood Animal Shelter Monday afternoon, and now they need to find temporary foster homes as soon as possible.

Staff at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center on Muncaster Mill Road were all hands on deck with crews working overnight to fix it, but it could be days before the temperature returns to normal inside.

“It’s just hot,” said Caroline Hairfield, the executive director of the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services. “There’s no air moving.”

Hairfield is sending out an SOS, for temporary foster homes for about 120 dogs, along with cats and other small animals.

“What it does is it will free up some space so that animals who really have to be here, that we don’t have a choice, they're gonna have to be here, we can spend more time focused on those animals,” she said. “Because of this heat, we’re going to have to spend more time with them.”

Throughout the day, shelter staff were doing everything possible to keep the animals cool: fans going full blast, lots of water and doors open for ventilation.

About 20-30 of the dogs are high priority because of their age or health conditions,vets said, but they all need a break from the heat.

“It’s exceedingly unhealthy for the animals,” said Staff Veterinarian Tom Ramirez. “It's not healthy for people, and the sicker the animal is, the more debilitated they are, the worse it is for them, and so it’s high priority.”

The community is already coming through in a big way. According to staff, by 7 p.m., 40 people were waiting to take pets home, with more showing up.

The shelter is about 25% over capacity on a normal day.

If you do want to help out, staff said it’s a good idea to call ahead and set an appointment. Doors and phone lines open at noon.

“This is like your chance to be a hero, right?” Hairfield said. “Fostering saves lives.”