Montgomery Co. Schools to Start Before Labor Day

Montgomery County Public School students will kick off the next school year before Labor Day — for the first time since 2016.

The school district's calendar scheduled the start of the 2020-2021 year on Aug. 31. The schedule was approved Tuesday by a unanimous vote, WTOP reported.

Students will be back in class before the unofficial end of summer, despite a vigorous attempt by Gov. Larry Hogan to require districts allow for a longer summer break.

It's one of several changes parents and students might notice to the calendar.

While the county provided a day off for both of President Barack Obama's inaugural ceremonies, schools will not close for inauguration day on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Teachers and schools will instead be guided to teach special lessons on the importance of inauguration.

But while students will be in classrooms before Labor Day and over inauguration, families are set to have time off to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Friday, Feb. 12, 2021) and the Muslim religious holiday Eid al-Fitr (Thursday, May 13, 2021).

Those holidays are scheduled as professional development days for teachers — but they are among seven dates when students could be called in to make up days for unscheduled closures.

A non-instructional day is also planned to coincide with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur (Monday, Sept. 28, 2020).

The date students are already waiting for? They're out for summer on June 16, 2021.

You can find the calendar at this link.