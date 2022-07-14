Montgomery Co. Police to Enforce Disturbing the Peace Laws at Justices' Homes

A steady stream of protesters have marched near Supreme Court justices' homes in the Washington, D.C., area for weeks now over the court’s recent ruling ending national abortion rights.

After noise complaints from neighbors, police in Montgomery County say they will start enforcing laws concerning disturbing the peace.

Police officers were seen walking with protesters near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Sheria Goff says officers will make contact with protesters and inform them that the use of air horns, speakers or loud chants could violate disorderly conduct laws.

It could lead to citations or arrests.

Goff added that protesters have been extremely cooperative with officers.

Montgomery County police shared links to relevant laws on disturbing the public peace and disorderly conduct and protests.