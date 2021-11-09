MCPS

Montgomery Blair Student Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing

The principal said a relative of the 16-year-old suspect, who also is a student, took a knife to the school Tuesday, the day after the stabbing

By Andrea Swalec

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside Montgomery Blair High School on Monday, police say. 

The student was charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment, Montgomery County police said in an update Tuesday. 

Footage showed a young man in handcuffs after the stabbing during a fight in the Silver Spring, Maryland, school's parking lot Monday morning. The victim was released from the hospital and was recovering at home, Principal Renay Johnson said Tuesday in a message to families. 

The principal also said that a relative of the 16-year-old suspect, who also is a student, took a knife to the school Tuesday, the day after the stabbing. 

A Montgomery Blair High School student stabbed another student near the school on Monday morning, police say. Chopper4 was overhead.

“In following school safety and security protocols, a self-search was conducted, and a knife was recovered. The student’s family was informed, and he was taken into custody by Montgomery County Police,” Johnson wrote. 

The principal told families on Monday that the teen stabbing suspect left school grounds, was taken back to the school by his parents and then was arrested. 

The school was locked down and then put into shelter-in-place status. 

