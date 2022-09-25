Monte Morris, Wes Unseld Jr. History Makes for Easy Transition

Morris, Unseld Jr. history makes for easy transition originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. remarked at one point last season how a point guard should ideally be an extension of their coach. The Wizards then went out and acquired one who has a unique understanding of what Unseld Jr. wants out of the position.

Monte Morris spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Nuggets under the tutelage of Unseld Jr., who was then an assistant coach under Michael Malone. Unseld Jr. was developing as a coach while Morris was finding his way as a young player.

Over the years, they developed a close bond, one which Morris described as a "father-son" relationship.

"I can go into Wes' office and talk to him about life. It ain't gotta be all about basketball," Morris said. "He knows how much I love basketball and I know how much he wants to win. I feel like it's going to be an easy transition because he's seen me behind the scenes putting in work for years. So, he knows when I'm hungry and when I've got that chip."

Understanding each other's goals is one part of the equation as Morris and Unseld Jr. reunite in Washington. Morris is projected to be the Wizards' starting point guard and because of his position will be entrusted with plenty of responsibilities. He will have to initiate the offense and provide the first line of defense on the perimeter.

Morris, 27, came over to the Wizards after a career year in Denver. He was a full-time starter for the first time, as he filled in for the injured Jamal Murray, and he thrived. Morris averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from three.

It was a strong showing for a first-time regular starter. Now he has a chance to take on an even larger role in D.C. and to take his career up another level. Morris believes Unseld Jr. is the right coach to help him continue to ascend.

"I like coaches that aren't going to give me nothing, that will be on me. He's going to expect me to take that step this year," Morris said.

From Unseld Jr.'s perspective, it should help to have deep familiarity with a new player on the roster. Last season, he was in his first year on the job, installing a new system and with two new additions to the roster at point guard; Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday. But neither had the background Morris does in terms of knowing Unseld Jr.'s philosophies and approach to the game.

"It feels comfortable," Unseld Jr. said.

Unseld Jr. went on to rave about Morris' basketball IQ and how he is particularly adept at knowing how to set his teammates up and get them into a shooting rhythm. Morris, in fact, says he likes to learn as much about his teammates as possible, including off-the-court details like their personal backstories.

Morris said he has already noticed parallels between how Unseld Jr. runs practices and how Malone handled things in Denver. That has helped make the first two days of training camp an "easy transition," he says.

Unseld Jr. added to that, saying the biggest difference will be how the team executes the playbook.

"It's quite different. Some of the play calls are similar, some are the same. But it's different personnel, so I think it's just getting acclimated to no, that's not [Nikola] Jokic and that's not Aaron Gordon. It's a different roster," Unseld Jr. said.

The Wizards are aiming to build chemistry on the fly with a new-look roster and while navigating a trip overseas to Japan for two preseason games against the Warriors. But perhaps the shared experience of Morris and Unseld Jr. can help that cause, as they won't be starting from square one.