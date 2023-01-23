‘Money to Catch Up on Bills': What to Know About DC's Free Tax Services & Credits

While many of us may be dreading tax season, Washington, D.C. resident Carla Stewart has been looking forward to it for months.

"Yes, I cannot wait," she said.

Stewart, a single mother of two, started taking advantage of the free tax filing services offered to D.C. residents two years ago, and she got a pleasant surprise. Not only did the service file her taxes for free, they showed her that she qualified for two big tax credits.

The result: Stewart received big refund checks from both the federal and D.C. governments.

As tax season begins again, D.C. officials say many people don't take advantage of the tax breaks for which they qualify. On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser launched an effort to get the word out about free tax services and some potentially big refund checks.

'I Was Ecstatic': DC Resident Shares Her Experience

"Oh, I was ecstatic," Stewart said of her first experience using the service. "I had more money to catch up on bills and hardships and [was] able to splurge a little more during the summer."

Mayor Bowser is trying to let more D.C. residents know about the free tax services available to households making less than $60,000 and the tax credits for which they could be eligible.

"Too many D.C. residents who don't [file] or believe they don't need to file a tax return then leave money that they're owed on the table, because they're not then applying for the earned income tax credit," Bowser said.

"Families that qualify for both credits have gotten up to $9,000 back," she said.

Bowser wants to highlight three tax credits for which low-income families should apply:

the earned income tax credit

the District of Columbia Keep Child Care Affordable tax credit

the senior citizen/disabled property tax relief program

"Residents 65 and older and in certain income brackets, that they pay 50% of their property taxes," Bowser said.

"Families can get $1,000 back per child enrolled in child care," she said.

Bowser wants to see more residents like Carla Stewart take advantage of the tax credits.

"I can't wait until I get my W2s, and I can't wait to apply," Stewart said.

The District operates nine free tax preparation sites across the city, and the AARP also offers free tax help to seniors.

Take note that 2023's tax day is April 18 — not April 15. That's because, this year, the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th is D.C. Emancipation Day, so you'll get three extra days to file this year.