Monday rallies planned to protest federal worker firings

Several demonstrations and rallies in support for federal workers are planned for Monday.

There seems to be no end in sight as the Trump Administration’s Department of Government Efficiency continues to cut the federal workforce.

“They’re scared for good reason,” NFFE-IAM Union National President Randy Erwin said. “This administration is targeting federal employees.”

The workers and the unions who represent them are making their feelings known.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Monday morning from 7-9 a.m., the Machinists Union and the National Federation of Federal Employees will hold a celebration for federal workers in McPherson Square, not far from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The federation represents workers at 50 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country.

“There’s a lot of federal employees that are coming back to the office these days and we just want to be out there among them showing appreciation for their services,” Erwin said.

There are at least two other demonstrations scheduled for Monday.

At 10 a.m. there will be a rally outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's headquarters in Silver Spring.

Hundreds of workers from the agency were terminated recently, including meteorologists who help forecast severe weather.

“The National Weather Service is kind of like our eyes and ears for extreme weather events,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen from Maryland said. “If you close your eyes and ears when an event is coming, that’s very dangerous to the public.”

A third rally will be held outside the Department of Housing and Urban Development at 5 p.m.

Van Hollen will be attending that rally and the one at NOAA. He said this isn’t just about standing in solidarity for federal workers.

“But also, to mobilize public support,” Van Hollen said. “We’re seeing growing mobilization of the public around the country at town halls who are really angry.”