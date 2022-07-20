MLB World Series Odds: Favorites to Win Title, American League, National League

MLB World Series odds: Favorites to win title, AL, NL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in the books, the push for a World Series title begins now.

Over the final few months of the regular season, teams will be scrapping for the best possible seed – and perhaps even a first-round bye if they have the best record in their league.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So, which teams could win the American and National League and possibly win the World Series? Here’s a look at the teams that are favored to achieve big things this season, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the American League in 2022?

To no surprise, the New York Yankees are the early favorites to win the American League in 2022. They have the best record in the league and have the talent and depth to go far in the postseason. Right behind them are the Houston Astros, who continue to be in the conversation year in and year out.

Here’s a look at the nine teams with the best odds to win the AL:

New York Yankees: +150

Houston Astros: +220

Toronto Blue Jays: +800

Tampa Bay Rays: +1400

Chicago White Sox: +1600

Seattle Mariners: +1600

Boston Red Sox: +1800

Minnesota Twins: +2000

Cleveland Guardians: +4000

After Cleveland, the remaining six teams have odds of at least +10000 or higher to pull an unlikely miracle and win the AL.

Who is favored to win the National League in 2022?

The race in the NL is much tighter, with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the pack. The Atlanta Braves, last year’s pennant holder, are currently in third, while the New York Mets are hoping to end a five-year playoff drought and a six-year pennant drought.

These eight teams are neck-and-neck in the NL:

Los Angeles Dodgers: +175

New York Mets: +350

Atlanta Braves: +400

Milwaukee Brewers: +900

San Diego Padres: +1000

St. Louis Cardinals: +1600

Philadelphia Phillies: +1800

San Francisco Giants: +2200

The remaining seven teams have odds of at least +10000 or higher to win the NL.

Who is favored to win the World Series in 2022?

The Yankees are currently favored to win the World Series in 2022, which would be their first title since 2009. However, the Dodgers are breathing down their neck in the odds:

These 16 teams have the best odds to become champions this year:

Yankees: +350

Dodgers: +375

Astros: +500

Mets: +700

Braves: +900

Blue Jays: +1600

Brewers: +2000

Padres: +2200

Rays: +3000

White Sox: +3300

Cardinals: +3300

Red Sox: +4000

Phillies: +4000

Mariners: +4000

Twins: +5000

Giants: +5000

The remaining 14 teams have odds of at least +10000 or higher to win the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2022.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.