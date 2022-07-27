MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested in Josh Bell Before Trade Deadline

Report: Red Sox interested in Josh Bell before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Boston Red Sox need help at first base, and one of the top players at the position who could be moved before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is Washington Nationals star Josh Bell.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Tuesday a list of some of the teams interested in acquiring Bell, which includes the Red Sox.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Bell is a rental but his switch hitting and ability to play first base or DH increase his trade value," Bowden writes. "The teams interested in him include, but are not limited to, the Mets, Astros, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Rays."

Bell is hitting .304 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI and a .388 on-base percentage in 98 games for the Washington Nationals. He's on pace to hit over .300 for the first time in his career.

Red Sox first basemen have struggled offensively with a .216 average and a .284 on-base percentage this season. Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero are not a good solution at first base.

Upgrading this position should be a priority for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom if the Red Sox are intent on reaching the postseason in 2022.

Bell will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If the Red Sox acquire him, it probably would just be for a few months.

The Red Sox made that kind of move before last season's trade deadline when they acquired Kyle Schwarber. That deal worked out great as Schwarber added some power and experience to Boston's lineup. Bell could have a similar impact in Boston as the Red Sox try to secure one of the AL's three wild card playoff spots.