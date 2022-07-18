MLB Draft Day 2: Start time, best players available and day 1 winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft is moments away, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves back on the clock again.
The Orioles made a big splash on Day 1, selecting shortstop Jackson Holliday first overall. He is the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday.
Baltimore didn’t stop there Sunday night. The team also selected outfielder Dylan Beavers (33rd overall), third baseman Max Wagner (42nd overall) and outfielder Jud Fabian (via Miami Marlins).
The Chicago Cubs were another Day 1, selecting two pitchers, Cade Horton (7th overall) and Jackson Ferris (47th overall) that are expected to help replenish a franchise that has hit the reset at the start of the decade.
The Cubs’ Windy City neighbors, the Chicago White Sox, also made a splash grabbing two pitchers Noah Shultz (26th overall) and Peyton Pallette (62nd overall).
The Philadelphia Phillies landed outfielder Justin Crawford (17th overall), who is the son of former four-time All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford
The Boston Red Sox added shortstop Mikey Romero (24th overall), shortstop Cutter Coffey (compensation pick) and outfielder Roman Anthony (compensation pick).
Action for Monday’s coverage will feature rounds 3-10 with a lot of hot talent left to select from.
Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated event in Los Angeles:
What time does day two of the MLB Draft start?
Day 2 of the MLB Draft starts Monday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET.
The Draft will feature rounds 3-10.
Who are the best players available in the MLB Draft?
As Day 2 of the Draft kicks off, there are still a bunch of top tier players that are still available, according to MLB’s Top Prospect Rankings.
The top prospects remaining are as follows:
Name
School
Position
Prospect Ranking
Brock Porter
St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich.
RHP
No. 11
Tristan Smith
Boiling Springs (SC) HS
LHP
No. 46
Malcom Moore
C.K. McClatchy HS, Sacramento, Calif.
C
No. 57
Jonathan Cannon
Georgia
RHP
No. 60
Gavin Guidry
Barbe HS
SS
No. 70
Trystan Vrieling
Gonzaga
RHP
No. 71
Bryce Hubbart
Florida State
LHP
No. 72
Brady Neal
IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
C
No. 74
Sam Horn
Collins Hill HS, Suwanee, Ga.
RHP/SS
No. 76
Bradley Loftin
DeSoto Central Hs, Southaven, Miss.
LHP
No. 77
Which team did the best on day one of the MLB Draft?
The Orioles did the best in Round 1 of the MLB Draft.
The team acquired No. 2 Draft prospect Jackson Holliday, a shortstop from Stillwater High (Stillwater, Okla.)
The 18-year-old possesses incredible speed and power, making him a valuable selection for Baltimore.
The Diamondbacks landed No. 1 Druw Jones, an outfielder from Wesleyan High (Norcross, Ga.)
While Jones was expected to be the top pick, there are components of his game that aren’t as polished as Holliday’s.
Jones thrives with his explosivity and has some of the best power and speed in the high-school class. He will also bring phenomenal defense to Arizona.
When is day three of the MLB Draft?
Day three of the 2022 MLB Draft is on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. ET.
It will feature rounds 11-20.
What are the MLB Draft slot values in 2022?
The MLB Draft grants teams a certain amount of bonus money to spend on their selected players in the first 10 rounds of the Draft.
The MLB Draft slot values in 2022 for all 10 rounds are as follows, according to the MLB (H/T Sporting News):
Round 1
Pick
Team
Value
1
Orioles
$8,842,200
2
D-backs
$8,185,100
3
Rangers
$7,587,600
4
Pirates
$7,002,100
5
Nationals
$6,494,300
6
Marlins
$6,034,300
7
Cubs
$5,708,000
8
Twins
$5,439,500
9
Royals
$5,200,200
10
Rockies
$4,980,400
11
Mets
$4,778,200
12
Tigers
$4,587,900
13
Angels
$4,410,200
14
Mets
$4,241,600
15
Padres
$4,082,900
16
Guardians
$3,935,500
17
Phillies
$3,792,800
18
Reds
$3,657,900
19
Athletics
$3,529,400
20
Braves
$3,407,400
21
Mariners
$3,291,200
22
Cardinals
$3,180,600
23
Blue Jays
$3,075,300
24
Red Sox
$2,974,900
25
Yankees
$2,879,300
26
White Sox
$2,788,000
27
Brewers
$2,700,500
28
Astros
$2,620,400
29
Rays
$2,547,600
30
Giants
$2,485,500
Compensation picks
Pick
Team
Value
31
Rockies
$2,429,300
32
Reds
$2,371,800
Competitive Balance Round A
Pick
Team
Value
33
Orioles
$2,313,900
34
D-backs
$2,257,100
35
Braves
$2,202,100
36
Pirates
$2,149,200
37
Guardians
$2,100,700
38
Rockies
$2,051,300
39
Padres
$2,003,500
Round 2
Pick
Team
Value
40
Dodgers
$1,950,900
41
Red Sox
$1,905,500
42
Orioles
$1,861,000
43
D-backs
$1,817,600
44
Pirates
$1,775,200
45
Nationals
$1,733,900
46
Marlins
$1,699,500
47
Cubs
$1,660,400
48
Twins
$1,621,900
49
Royals
$1,584,100
50
Rockies
$1,544,500
51
Tigers
$1,509,800
52
Mets
$1,474,400
53
Padres
$1,439,900
54
Guardians
$1,406,400
55
Reds
$1,373,300
56
Athletics
$1,341,200
57
Braves
$1,306,700
58
Mariners
$1,275,900
59
Cardinals
$1,245,600
60
Blue Jays
$1,216,100
61
Yankees
$1,187,000
62
White Sox
$1,158,600
63
Brewers
$1,130,900
64
Astros
$1,103,600
65
Rays
$1,077,100
66
Giants
$1,054,200
Competitive Balance Round B
Pick
Team
Value
67
Orioles
$1,026,300
68
Twins
$1,001,500
69
Athletics
$977,000
70
Rays
$952,800
71
Rays
$929,100
72
Brewers
$914,900
73
Reds
$900,900
74
Mariners
$887,000
Compensation picks
Pick
Team
Value
75
Mets
$873,300
76
Braves
$859,700
77
Blue Jays
$846,500
78
Blue Jays
$833,200
79
Red Sox
$820,000
80
Astros
$806,800
Round 3
Pick
Team
Value
81
Orioles
$793,600
82
D-backs
$782,000
83
Pirates
$770,300
84
Nationals
$758,500
85
Marlins
$746,800
86
Cubs
$735,200
87
Royals
$724,300
88
Rockies
$713,000
89
Angels
$701,800
90
Mets
$691,000
91
Padres
$680,100
92
Guardians
$669,900
93
Phillies
$659,800
94
Reds
$649,600
95
Athletics
$641,800
96
Braves
$635,500
97
Cardinals
$629,500
98
Blue Jays
$623,200
99
Red Sox
$617,200
100
Yankees
$611,100
101
White Sox
$606,300
102
Brewers
$600,400
103
Astros
$594,300
104
Rays
$588,400
105
Dodgers
$582,400
106
Giants
$576,900
Round 4
Pick
Team
Value
107
Orioles
$571,100
108
D-backs
$565,500
109
Rangers
$560,000
110
Pirates
$554,600
111
Nationals
$549,100
112
Marlins
$543,600
113
Cubs
$538,400
114
Twins
$533,100
115
Royals
$527,800
116
Rockies
$522,700
117
Tigers
$517,700
118
Angels
$512,700
119
Mets
$507,500
120
Padres
$502,600
121
Guardians
$497,700
122
Phillies
$492,800
123
Reds
$488,100
124
Athletics
$483,300
125
Braves
$478,700
126
Mariners
$474,700
127
Cardinals
$470,100
128
Blue Jays
$465,400
129
Red Sox
$461,000
130
Yankees
$456,300
131
White Sox
$452,700
132
Brewers
$448,200
133
Astros
$443,700
134
Rays
$439,400
135
Dodgers
$435,000
136
Giants
$430,900
Round 5
Pick
Team
Value
137
Orioles
$426,600
138
D-backs
$422,400
139
Rangers
$418,200
140
Pirates
$414,300
141
Nationals
$410,200
142
Marlins
$406,200
143
Cubs
$402,100
144
Twins
$398,200
145
Royals
$394,200
146
Rockies
$390,500
147
Tigers
$386,600
148
Angels
$382,900
149
Mets
$379,100
150
Padres
$375,200
151
Guardians
$371,600
152
Phillies
$368,100
153
Reds
$364,400
154
Athletics
$360,800
155
Braves
$357,200
156
Mariners
$353,700
157
Cardinals
$350,200
158
Blue Jays
$346,800
159
Red Sox
$343,800
160
Yankees
$340,500
161
White Sox
$337,400
162
Brewers
$334,300
163
Astros
$331,400
164
Rays
$328,200
165
Dodgers
$325,200
166
Giants
$322,400
Round 6
Pick
Team
Value
167
Orioles
$319,600
168
D-backs
$316,900
169
Rangers
$314,200
170
Pirates
$311,400
171
Nationals
$308,700
172
Marlins
$306,200
173
Cubs
$303,700
174
Twins
$301,000
175
Royals
$298,600
176
Rockies
$296,100
177
Tigers
$293,700
178
Angels
$291,200
179
Mets
$288,700
180
Padres
$286,300
181
Guardians
$284,000
182
Phillies
$281,800
183
Reds
$279,500
184
Athletics
$277,100
185
Braves
$274,900
186
Mariners
$272,600
187
Cardinals
$270,500
188
Blue Jays
$268,300
189
Red Sox
$266,200
190
Yankees
$263,800
191
White Sox
$261,600
192
Brewers
$259,500
193
Astros
$257,300
194
Rays
$255,300
195
Dodgers
$253,200
196
Giants
$251,100
Round 7
Pick
Team
Value
197
Orioles
$249,000
198
D-backs
$247,000
199
Rangers
$244,800
200
Pirates
$242,800
201
Nationals
$241,400
202
Marlins
$239,300
203
Cubs
$237,300
204
Twins
$235,400
205
Royals
$233,400
206
Rockies
$231,400
207
Tigers
$229,600
208
Angels
$227,600
209
Mets
$225,800
210
Padres
$224,100
211
Guardians
$222,200
212
Phillies
$220,400
213
Reds
$218,800
214
Athletics
$217,000
215
Braves
$215,200
216
Mariners
$213,700
217
Cardinals
$211,800
218
Blue Jays
$210,300
219
Red Sox
$208,600
220
Yankees
$207,300
221
White Sox
$205,600
222
Brewers
$204,300
223
Astros
$202,700
224
Rays
$201,200
225
Dodgers
$199,700
226
Giants
$198,500
Round 8
Pick
Team
Value
227
Orioles
$197,200
228
D-backs
$195,800
229
Rangers
$194,100
230
Pirates
$193,000
231
Nationals
$191,500
232
Marlins
$190,400
233
Cubs
$188,900
234
Twins
$187,700
235
Royals
$186,400
236
Rockies
$185,200
237
Tigers
$183,900
238
Angels
$182,800
239
Mets
$181,800
240
Padres
$180,800
241
Guardians
$179,900
242
Phillies
$178,900
243
Reds
$178,100
244
Athletics
$177,000
245
Braves
$176,300
246
Mariners
$175,500
247
Cardinals
$174,500
248
Blue Jays
$173,800
249
Red Sox
$173,100
250
Yankees
$172,200
251
White Sox
$171,700
252
Brewers
$171,000
253
Astros
$170,200
254
Rays
$169,600
255
Dodgers
$169,000
256
Giants
$168,400
Round 9
Pick
Team
Value
257
Orioles
$167,800
258
D-backs
$167,300
259
Rangers
$166,600
260
Pirates
$166,100
261
Nationals
$165,600
262
Marlins
$165,200
263
Cubs
$164,500
264
Twins
$164,000
265
Royals
$163,700
266
Rockies
$163,200
267
Tigers
$162,800
268
Angels
$162,400
269
Mets
$161,900
270
Padres
$161,400
271
Guardians
$161,100
272
Phillies
$160,700
273
Reds
$160,300
274
Athletics
$160,000
275
Braves
$159,700
276
Mariners
$159,300
277
Cardinals
$159,000
278
Blue Jays
$158,500
279
Red Sox
$158,100
280
Yankees
$157,900
281
White Sox
$157,700
282
Brewers
$157,400
283
Astros
$157,100
284
Rays
$156,900
285
Dodgers
$156,500
286
Giants
$155,900
Round 10
Pick
Team
Value
287
Orioles
$155,700
288
D-backs
$155,400
289
Rangers
$155,200
290
Pirates
$154,900
291
Nationals
$154,700
292
Marlins
$154,500
293
Cubs
$154,200
294
Twins
$153,700
295
Royals
$153,500
296
Rockies
$153,100
297
Tigers
$152,900
298
Angels
$152,700
299
Mets
$152,400
300
Padres
$152,100
301
Guardians
$151,900
302
Phillies
$151,700
303
Reds
$151,400
304
Athletics
$151,200
305
Braves
$150,900
306
Mariners
$150,800
307
Cardinals
$150,500
308
Blue Jays
$150,300
309
Red Sox
$149,900
310
Yankees
$149,700
311
White Sox
$149,500
312
Brewers
$149,500
313
Astros
$149,500
314
Rays
$149,500
315
Dodgers
$149,500
316
Giants
$149,400