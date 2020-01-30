Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Lanham Home

A body found in a home in Lanham, Maryland, has been identified as Blanca Aguilar, a Salvadoran woman who has been missing for almost a week, Prince George’s County officials confirmed Thursday.

Police found Aguilar’s body Wednesday afternoon in a home located in the 6900 block of Lamont Street, where she lived in the basement with her 17-year-old daughter. The two also apparently shared the house with a number of other people.

Aguilar, 49, had been suffering from a brain tumor, according to her family. However, authorities said Wednesday that the woman's body had been found with stab wounds and they were investigating the event as a homicide.

Her relatives realized she was missing after she didn't pick up her daughter from school Friday. The next day, they looked for her at the hospital where she worked, but nobody knew where she was.

Police say Blanca Aguilar's family reported her missing over the weekend. Milton Aguilar, Blanca’s son, spent the weekend looking for his mother and found her car a few blocks from her home. His mother's wallet, license and credit cards were still inside.

Milton Aguilar contacted detectives, who went to the scene with a police dog. The dog led the officers back to her home, where police found her body in the basement apartment.