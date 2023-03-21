Missing Woman Found Dead in Southeast DC: Police

A woman who went missing last week was discovered dead in D.C. on Monday, authorities say.

Yvette Spencer, 59, was last seen Friday at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 17th Place SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators have identified the body of the woman found in a trash can behind 1616 27th Street SE as Yvette Spencer who had been missing since last week. How she died is still unclear. Police calling it a death investigation until the ME issues a ruling. ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/O4U8FMXIB3 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) March 21, 2023

On Monday, a worker cleaning up behind an apartment building at 1616 27th Street SE opened up the trash can and found a woman's body, the property manager of the apartment building told News4.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Investigators identified the body as Spencer's on Tuesday.

The property manager said the trash can didn't belong to the property.

D.C. homicide detectives were at the scene Monday, but police said they have not determined if the death is a homicide.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.