Missing Terrier Reunited With Owners After Weeks of Searching in Maryland

A Pennsylvania couple has reunited with their beloved dog who went missing after their SUV was stolen from a gas station in Landover Hills, Maryland.

The couple was returning home from vacation on March 23 when they stopped at the gas station. Roxanne Zamilski was in the store, and her husband, Cary, was about to pump gas when someone jumped in their SUV and drove off with their two Boston terriers inside.

Their dog Nina was found unharmed about 15 minutes away in Fairmount Heights, while Gianni remained missing for weeks.

"Hopefully, whoever had him was taking good care of him, and I mean that's, ultimately what we cared about the most. I mean, we were scared to death that he was still roaming the streets out there all alone," Cary Zamilski said.

Police worked the case following tips and leads. The couple stayed in the area and used a professional pet tracker in their search for Gianni.

“We drove them nuts with calls, questions, texts, and they responded to everything, and they ultimately responded with him. So, hats off to them, we are just elated,” Cary Zamilski said.

A Prince George's County officer spotted Gianni in an Oxon Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning and contacted the owners.

REUNION! What a wonderful way to mark #NationalPetDay. Thanks to great investigative police work, today we were able to reunite Gianni with his family. Gianni was stolen in a vehicle at a gas station on March 23rd. We salute our Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team & Div. IV! pic.twitter.com/mVe4FA7wCb — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 11, 2023

The couple then received a text from a detective with a photo asking if it was Gianni. Cary Zamilski said they knew right away it that it was their dog.

“We’re not quite sure how he got there, we are still working the case on the original stolen car. We still have some leads to run down,” Prince George's County Police Captain Todd Dolihite said.

The stolen Land Rover was used in an attempted carjacking of a Mercedes in Southeast D.C., according to a police report. The thieves later crashed and left the SUV. No arrests were made.

At the reunion, Gianni was full of doggy smiles from receiving lots of pets and attention. The Zamilski's were equally happy and relieved the search was over.

“It’s been tough, you know, we’re having a good day to say the least," Cary Zamilski said while laughing.

The Zamilski's plan to return to Pennsylvania now that the search is over. They look forward to reuniting Gianni with Nina.