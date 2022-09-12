Missing Sisters Believed to Be in the DC Area

Two years after their disappearance, two sisters are likely bordering the area of Maryland and Washington, D.C., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March 2020 after their father, John Rex, obtained court-ordered custody in Pennsylvania. When he went to pick up the girls, their mother, Lashada Lee, disappeared with them.

The sisters have not been seen since.

On Monday, NCMEC released new forensic-made, age-progression photos of what the sisters might look like today.

Lashada Lee, a black-haired woman with brown eyes, is charged with two felony counts of custodial interference with the custody of children.

The U.S. Marshals Service joined the Waynesboro Police Department in the investigation and are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hanna and Skye to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131.