Missing Salvadoran woman found alive in abandoned house in Maryland

Her husband said that the woman is hospitalized and that the family apparently has not had much contact with her.

By Rosbelis Quiñonez

Authorities found the Salvadoran mother reported missing nearly 10 days ago in Washington, D.C., alive and in an abandoned house.

According to the police report and her family's testimony, Ana Cecilia Escobar-Arévalo, 40, was located Sunday in a home in Charles County, Maryland.

Although she allegedly went without food or water for several days, D.C. police told our sister station Telemundo 44 that Escobar-Arévalo could have entered or left the home at will. However, her husband, Hugo Pérez, told Telemundo 44 that the woman was very thirsty when she was found.

A local family is frantically searching for a 40 year old mother of two who disappeared Friday morning. D.C. police are referring to her as a “critical missing person.” News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

The family said that they were the ones who initially found Escobar-Arévalo's car parked near the abandoned home. They then called the police, and according to several testimonies, an officer found the woman upon entering the home.

D.C. police had previously searched the area where she was found due to Escobar-Arévalo's cell phone signal.

To the family's surprise, D.C. police told Telemundo 44 that the case of Escobar-Arévalo's disappearance has been closed. The agency spokesperson said they do not believe any crime was committed.

However, her family is demanding answers from the authorities.

Regarding Escobar-Arévalo's health, her husband said that the woman is hospitalized and that the family has apparently not had much contact with her.

This story first appeared in Spanish on Telemundo 44. Para leer en Español, haz clic aquí.

