Missing Maryland Teen Found Dead

A 19-year-old who was missing from Maryland has been found dead.

The family of Curtis Mason Smith said he was last seen on Friday, according to authorities.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Frederick County sheriff's deputies found Smith's body about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive in Frederick County. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is calling this a suspicious death and will be conducting a full investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case #21-025637.