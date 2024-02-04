Missing man found dead in creek in Stafford County

A man who was missing for over ten days was found dead Saturday morning in Hazel Run Creek in Fredericksburg, Virginia, authorities say.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Darius Appiah, 22. He was reported missing on Jan. 25th, according to a Fredericksburg Police Department release.

A person called 911 at about 10:30 a.m. after they came across his body in the creek. Hazel Run is located near Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard, police said.

“Fredericksburg Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Appiah, who have remained dedicated to finding him since he went missing,” the release said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities recovered Appiah’s body from the creek just before 2 p.m. The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.