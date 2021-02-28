Missing Former NFL Player Louis Nix Found Dead in Florida

Nix’s death was confirmed by his mother after a vehicle matching his car’s description was pulled from a retention pond in Jacksonville near his apartment

NFL: AUG 18 Texans Training Camp
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Louis Nix was found dead Saturday at the age of 29, days after being reported missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nix’s death was confirmed by his mother after authorities pulled a vehicle matching his car’s description from a retention pond near his apartment, according to NBC affiliate WTLV. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for Nix after he was reported missing Wednesday.

The department tweeted late Saturday that Nix had been “located” but did not provide further details. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Sunday.

It is not clear if a cause of death has been determined.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here

