Massachusetts

Fishing boat last seen off Cape Cod is missing, Coast Guard says

By Asher Klein

The fishing vessel Seahorse, which was overdue since Sunday, June 8, 2025, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A fishing boat is missing after last being seen off the coast of Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Seahorse is a 30-foot fishing vessel that was two days overdue, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. It has a mermaid painted on its bow.

The boat, captained by Shawn Arsenault, was last known to be off the coast of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay, by a well-known shipwreck where it was fishing, according to the Coast Guard. Cellphone tracking data last placed the Seahorse two miles off Chatham.

Anyone with information about the Seahorse was asked to call Coast Guard officials in New England at 866-819-9128.

