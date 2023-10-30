Missing Persons

Missing 13-year-old last seen in Uber in Northeast DC: police

Ronnie Lyons Jr. is a critical missing person and was last seen at New York Avenue and New Jersey Avenue NE on Sunday night, D.C. police said early Monday

By Andrea Swalec

A 13-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen in an Uber in D.C. on Sunday night, police say.

Ronnie Lyons Jr. is a critical missing person and was last seen at New York Avenue and New Jersey Avenue NE at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said at about 5 a.m. Monday.

Police described the child as Black with a light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 4-foot-8 and weighs 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, blue pants and gray New Balance shoes.

Police did not say if he was in the Uber with anyone else or immediately share additional details.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

