Missing 13-year-old last seen in Uber in Northeast DC: police

A 13-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen in an Uber in D.C. on Sunday night, police say.

Ronnie Lyons Jr. is a critical missing person and was last seen at New York Avenue and New Jersey Avenue NE at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said at about 5 a.m. Monday.

Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Ronnie Lyons, Jr. was last seen at N.Y. Ave & New Jersey Ave NE, October 29, 2023.



Have Info? Call 202-727-9099 or Text 50411. pic.twitter.com/r22QlncfSd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 30, 2023

Police described the child as Black with a light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 4-foot-8 and weighs 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, blue pants and gray New Balance shoes.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police did not say if he was in the Uber with anyone else or immediately share additional details.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.