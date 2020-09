A 12-year-old girl is missing and was last seen in Langley Park, police say.

Shayla Martinez was last seen at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the park between 14th Avenue and Langley Way, Prince George’s County police said.

She stands 5-foot-3 and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.