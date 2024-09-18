‘Miracle': Humane Rescue Alliance searching for person who shot dog in DC

The Humane Rescue Alliance is trying to find the person who shot Louisa, a sweet brown and white pit-type dog well-known and well-liked by people in her D.C. neighborhood, who has miraculously survived a gunshot to her head.

An X-ray shows the bullet that entered her head, grazed her tongue, traveled through her throat and ended up in her neck, causing fractures that affected her breathing.

Veterinarians were able to successfully remove it, but the red dot right between the eyes of her dear face is evidence that something really bad was done to her.

Officers from the Humane Rescue Alliance are trying to find the person who did this.

“It's by some miracle that she survived without long term injuries,” said Chris Schindler, the senior vice president of field response for the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Louisa’s family told investigators she got out of the house and returned a couple days later with the gunshot injury.

Humane Rescue Alliance officers are looking for anyone who may have heard gunshots, saw the brown and white dog or noticed anything unusual in the area of the 3300 block of Eli Place Southeast from Wednesday, September 11 to Friday, September 13.

“If it was an act of animal cruelty, you know, those crimes are critically important,” Schindler said. “Not only, you know, to address the action of offense, but also this was a violent crime, if that's the case.”

There's a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the person responsible.