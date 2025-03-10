Minor dies after driver fleeing police hits 4 cars in Capitol Heights

A young person died and a woman is hurt after a driver trying to speed away from police hit four cars in Capitol Heights on Friday evening, authorities say.

The woman and young person were in one of the cars the suspect’s SUV hit, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said. They were rushed to a hospital. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the minor died.

A District Heights police officer attempted a traffic stop of an Infiniti SUV driver in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike at about 6:25 p.m. Friday, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Saturday. The driver initially stopped and then took off north onto Addison Road South.

The officer lost sight of the Infiniti and put out a description of the SUV by radio. Moments later, a District Heights officer and a Capitol Heights officer saw the SUV, turned on their emergency equipment and tried to stop the driver.

“A short time later,” the driver of the Infiniti crashed into four cars in the 1200 block of Addison Road South. The driver was put in custody and taken to a hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The minor and woman were rushed to a hospital, where the young person died. The minor’s name and age were not released.

People in the three other cars the SUV driver hit were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released, and the attorney general’s office didn’t say why police initially pulled over the SUV driver.

Investigations by the attorney general’s office and Maryland State Police Crash Team are underway. The officers involved had body cameras and dash cameras. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call 410-576-7070 or email at IID@oag.state.md.us.