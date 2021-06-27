earthquake

Minor Aftershock Recorded in Baltimore After Small Earthquake

By Associated Press

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A minor aftershock early Sunday followed a small earthquake that rattled the Baltimore area less than two days earlier, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the aftershock had a magnitude of 1.7 with its epicenter near a shopping center in northeast Baltimore.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday afternoon's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 and was centered in Woodlawn, just west of Balltimore.

Local

DC DMV 45 mins ago

DC DMV Sees Long Line for Rare Sunday Hours Amid Expiration Backlog

pizza 2 hours ago

Jumbo Slice Lovers Will See Change in Adams Morgan

Neither caused any noteworthy damage or injuries. A 5.3 on the scale is considered a moderate earthquake, and a 6.3 is strong, according to the USGS website.

Many reported feeling Friday's earthquake, but USGS geophysicist Don Blakeman said only people very close to the epicenter of Sunday's aftershock could have felt it.

“These little ones like this are just a very quick jolt,” he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakeBaltimoreaftershock
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us