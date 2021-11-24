dc crime

Minivan Sought After Columbia Heights Shooting of Woman, Man

By NBC Washington Staff

columbia heights shooting scene nov 24 2021
NBC Washington

D.C. police are seeking a minivan after a man and woman were shot in Columbia Heights on Tuesday night and a second woman was grazed by a bullet. 

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the block after hearing shots and found a woman and man with gunshot wounds, police said Wednesday morning. They were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A second woman was found “suffering from a graze wound” and was treated on the scene. 

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected shooter’s light-colored Honda Odyssey, police said.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered. 

This article tagged under:

dc crimeColumbia HeightsDC shooting
