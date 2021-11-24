Minivan Sought After Columbia Heights Shooting of Woman, Man

D.C. police are seeking a minivan after a man and woman were shot in Columbia Heights on Tuesday night and a second woman was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded to the block after hearing shots and found a woman and man with gunshot wounds, police said Wednesday morning. They were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A second woman was found “suffering from a graze wound” and was treated on the scene.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected shooter’s light-colored Honda Odyssey, police said.

MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 11/23/21 in the 3000 block of 14th Street, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/Y8oT9jHcjW pic.twitter.com/QDEEuwfI3B — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 24, 2021

Additional information was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered.