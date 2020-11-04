Millions of Absentee Ballots Counted Late in Virginia

It was nearly midnight before a clear picture of the vote totals emerged in Virginia on Election Day due to an enormous number of absentee ballots that were not added until very late — and election workers are still counting, state officials say.

Vote counting is expected to continue for three more days. Workers are looking at ballots from drop boxes and mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3. that arrive before noon Friday.

"We’re really looking at a maximum field of about 40,000 ballots, but we don’t expect to get nearly that number back," Fairfax County Registrar Gary Scott said.

In Fairfax County, the vote totals will change but not the race outcomes.

But in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, the final count of absentee ballots could determine the winner.

Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who flipped the seat in 2018, is neck-and-neck with Republican Nick Freitas. But the margin is very close.

"It is a real horse race," Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson told News4. "I believe in the end, he will prevail. Nick is a hard and devoted worker."

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe believes when all the mail-in ballots are counted, Spanberger will have an edge.

"I think Abigail's going to win it once all these votes are actually in and are counted, and I feel good about it," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe says he also feels good about Joe Biden’s dominant win in Virginia, but didn't like that most of the more than two million absentee votes didn’t get reported until very late.

It gave giving the nation a confusing picture of what was happening in the Commonwealth, with Trump leading through much of the evening.

"I even had gov. Chris Christie send me a note, who was with Trump saying, 'We’re going to win Virginia?' I said, 'No, you’re not going to win Virginia.' they haven’t counted 2.7 million vote-by-mail and early votes,'" McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe says in future elections the absentee or early votes that have been processed need to be reported as soon as the polls close, then they can be updated later.

State election officials say they do a review after every election to see what needs improvement.