Millionaire Christmas: Three DMV residents win massive lottery prizes

The Christmas holidays are about giving, receiving and, for some, testing your luck. That was the case for three DMV residents, who won million-dollar prizes in the lottery.

For Michael Brosnan, the New Year's celebration became even better after he found out that his ticket was the winner in Virginia's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

“I almost fell to the ground. It was amazing!" he exclaimed to the lottery officials.

Brosnan's father called and told him that one of the winning tickets was sold where Brosnan had purchased his -- Paddy's 32 Steakhouse & Pub, located on Center Street in Stafford, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.

Although he hasn't specified what he will spend the money on, he stated that his excitement is "hard to explain."

DID YOU VERIFY YOUR TICKET?

Meanwhile, the Maryland Lottery is still searching for the winner of a million-dollar prize as part of the Powerball drawing on January 1. The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, according to the agency.

The ticket was sold at the Green Meadows Exxon, located at 6762 Riggs Road in Hyattsville.

According to the Maryland Lottery, winners should sign the back of their tickets immediately and store them in a safe place. They have 182 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

THE AWARDS CONTINUE

Prince George's County wasn't the only place in the DMV where there were Powerball winners. D.C. resident Pamela V. won $2 million as part of the same lottery.

Pamela told DC Lottery officials that she was shocked to discover on Christmas Day that she and her husband had bought the winning ticket in early December.

Their winning ticket was sold at the Capitol Hill Safeway, located at 415 14th Street SE, for the drawing held on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

"We are elated to find out we won, it’s life-changing," she said in a press release. "We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition."

The couple added that they appreciate spending time with their family, so they are considering taking a trip to the Caribbean. They also plan on trying to save some of the money.

The store will receive a commission of 10,000 for having sold the ticket, executive director Frank Suárez said.