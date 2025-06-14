Live updates: Military parade in DC closes streets amid chance of storms

What to Know The festival and massive military parade in D.C. will celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Here's what to know about what time the parade starts, the security perimeter and possible flight delays at DCA.

There's a chance that storms could rain on Trump's military parade — they could roll in just as the parade is expected to gear up.

Road closures for the parade include the Arlington Memorial Bridge, as well as the inbound Roosevelt Bridge's splits to Constitution and Independence avenues, and some exits on I-395 in downtown D.C. In addition, the GW Parkway will be closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395.

Expect big crowds, fireworks, troops and tanks rolling down Constitution Avenue — as well as traffic and travel disruptions, a protest and debate over the cost of the festivities.

Follow live updates below.