Sunday Traffic: Miles-Long Traffic Jam to Westbound Bay Bridge

A line of traffic stretched for about 14 miles on Route 50 toward the westbound Bay Bridge on Sunday as Thanksgiving travelers made their way home.

As of about 5:45 p.m., the backup was down to 6.5 miles approaching the bridge. Rain and construction contributed to the extensive delays. The right westbound lane was closed for repair work.

The Maryland Transportation Authority told drivers headed back toward the Washington, D.C., area from the Eastern Shore on Route 50 to consider traveling during off-peak hours to avoid such delays.

Off-peak hours for westbound travelers were from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and then after 2 p.m. on Monday.

MDTA asked those stuck in the traffic jam to wait it out and leave local roads open for first responders and residents.

Correction (Dec. 1, 1:25 p.m.): This article has been updated to reflect the correct off-peak hours.