Mike Rosenbaum Drops Out of Maryland Governor's Race

By Associated Press

Democrat Mike Rosenbaum announced Tuesday he is dropping out of the Maryland governor’s race.

His decision narrows the field of Democratic candidates in the primary from nine to eight.

Rosenbaum, who is a tech entrepreneur with a Baltimore-based business, said his campaign was launched around the vision that Maryland can do more to help more Marylanders achieve economic security.

“I will continue to advocate for this vision, but at this time, I have concluded that a campaign for governor is not the most effective way forward in achieving the kind of change I believe is necessary for Maryland to thrive," Rosenbaum said in a statement. "Therefore, I have decided to end my campaign for governor and return to the private sector."

The remaining candidates in the Democratic primary are Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former U.S. Education Secretary John King, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, former nonprofit chief executive Wes Moore, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron and Ashwani Jain.

There are three candidates running for the GOP nomination, including Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, Del. Dan Cox and Robin Ficker.

