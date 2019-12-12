Ellen DeGeneres

Michelle Obama, Ellen Give DC Elementary School a Huge Surprise

Randle Highlands Elementary appeared on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”

By NBCWashington Staff

Michelle Obama joined forces with Ellen DeGeneres to give a Southeast Washington, D.C., elementary school a huge surprise.

Randle Highlands Elementary School was brimming with holiday spirit on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" this week. The talk show host enlisted the former first lady to surprise students with a new basketball court, updated computers and iPads for every student.

"When I look out at all of you, I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents. And I want to make sure you all have the tools you need right now to help make that happen," Obama said.

Dozens of kids — and teachers — in the audience screamed with joy when Obama first surprised them in a loudspeaker announcement.

Confetti cannons blasted off amid another round of excited cheers as Ellen's helpers, dressed as elves, handed kids their tablets.

"I"m so happy because I love my school and I love my teachers," one boy told the cameras.

The final episode of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC4

