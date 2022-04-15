Michelin Guide Recommends 16 New DC Restaurants

Looking for a nice dinner out in the District? The Michelin Guide just dropped a new list of restaurant recommendations.

Many of the 16 restaurants are near downtown. You can also head to Petworth where there are two newcomers.

There’s ramen shop Menya Hosaki, which serves house-made noodles, the guide says.

Plus, there’s Honeymoon Chicken — a stop for fried chicken and Champagne from chef Rob Sonderman, known for his BBQ at Federalist Pig.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Michelin says these picks are a sneak peek at what’s coming next: Announcements of the Bib Gourmand (good value) list and which restaurants get a coveted star (or three).

Washingtonian reports that the big winners will be announced Wednesday, May 4.

Here’s the full list of 16 newcomers to D.C.’s Michelin Guide: