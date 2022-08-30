Michael Buble Dons Capitals Jersey at Capital One Arena Concert

Michael Buble dons Caps jersey at Capital One Arena concert originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Michael Buble showed off his Canadian roots on Monday as he traded in a suit jacket for a hockey jersey during a concert at Capital One Arena. The jersey was a Capitals jersey which Buble put on to chants of "Let's go Caps!" from the Washington crowd.

So which number did he choose? Alex Ovechkin? Nicklas Backstrom? Or did he go with a Canadian like Tom Wilson?

No. Buble put on a No. 27 jersey for pal Karl Alzner.

Karl Alzner giving fellow Canadian Michael Buble an Alzner #Caps jersey during encore at Bubble's Capital One Arena concert tonight. #MichaelBuble pic.twitter.com/MH1H3oFIMZ — TillyCapsFan (@TillyCapsFan) August 30, 2022

"This isn't just a jersey," Buble said. "This isn't just a Washington Capitals jersey. This is a Capitals jersey given to me by my buddy who was a draft pick in 2007, played for your Washington Capitals for nine years before the ol' Stanley Cup came here. Beautiful. Karl Alzner just gave me this. Thank you, Karl."

Fan favorite Alzner was in the crowd and managed to get the jersey to Buble on stage. Buble knew his stuff too as Alzner was indeed a 2007 draft pick and spent nine seasons in Washington, playing 591 games with 117 points.

It's good to see that even now with his playing days behind him, Alzner still remains the coolest.