Metro's Online Trip Planner Impacted by Frigid Temperatures

Metro said riders should allow extra time for travel

By Allison Hageman

Metro warned riders on Sunday that online arrival time information may not be accurate after cold weather impacted one of their data centers.

The cold weather caused pipes to burst in a data center housed at Metro’s former headquarters on the evening of Christmas Eve. WMATA notified riders in a release on Christmas day.

The incident caused officials to conduct a data migration to avoid damage to Metro’s computer data network.

Metro said its busETA planning app is back online but some data on websites or third-party apps may not be accurate.

The agency recommends riders allow for extra time to get to their final destinations.

