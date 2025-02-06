Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church given Proud Boys trademark

A historic Black church in D.C. is now the owner of the Proud Boys’ trademark.

The decision Monday comes years after members of the far-right group vandalized a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church following a 2020 rally for President Donald Trump.

“We do not allow persons to violate us and that violation go unanswered,” said Rev. William H. Lamar IV, a pastor with the church.

Metropolitan took the Proud Boys to court to recoup the damages and were eventually awarded $2.8 million, which the group never paid.

“It’s not a sprint, but a marathon,” Lamar said. “It takes strategy, it takes partners and it takes belief that you deserve to be treated humanely…”

He says they want to send a message.

Monday’s ruling allows the church to seize money the Proud Boys make using the name.

“Our strategy was to go for what they owned, that had value which is their trademark which they use to sell merchandise, which they use to rally membership.”

In 2021, then leader of the proud boys Enrique Tarrio confessed to vandalizing the church. He was later sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in planning the Jan. 6th riot, but last month he was released after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump.

After the trademark ruling, Tarrio took to X and wrote,”This church has engaged in a campaign of harassment and falsehoods. We were subjected to unjust incarceration and mistreatment at the hands of our own government, leaving us no recourse. Their actions are a betrayal of justice, reminiscent of Judas's treachery. I hold in contempt any motions, judgments, and orders issued against me.”

In another post he said, “The ProudBoys are now changing our name to the… ‘African Methodist Episcopal Boys.’”

“They need to know that it’s not ok to do this to Metropolitan, and it’s not okay to do this to anyone,” Lamar said. “They must pay what the judge said, and now we own what is valuable to them, and we will collect.”

Lamar said Metropolitan’s lawyers are figuring out how to use the trademark in a way that makes the most sense.