Metrobus Workers Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike

The longest-running Metrobus strike the D.C. area has ever seen could soon come to an end.

News4 has learned a preliminary agreement was reached to end the strike.

Transdev workers at Metro's Cinder Bed Road garage in Lorton have been on strike for about three months, the longest transit strike in the region's history, according to ATU Local 689.

Thousands of people in Northern Virginia who rely on bus routes 17, 18 and 29 have been forced to find another means of getting around.

"ATU Local 689 is proud to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with Transdev that covers the workers at WMATA's Cinder Bed Road Facility," the union said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The tentative agreement includes improved healthcare and retirement plans along with substantial wage increases, the statement said.

“I am very proud of our sisters and brothers at Cinder Bed Road. Their courage, solidarity, determination and resolve on the picket lines lead to the agreement that should end this strike,” ATU International President John Costa said in the statement.

Workers will continue to strike until union members vote to approve the agreement.

Metro told News4 it welcomes the news and looks forward to getting all buses back on the road as soon as possible.