Metrobus Strikes, Damages Multiple Cars in Cleveland Park

A Metrobus struck multiple cars in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Washington, D.C., early Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Porter and Connecticut streets NW when a Metrobus on the H4 route "reported making contact with a parked vehicle" and damaged multiple vehicles, WMATA said in a statement Wednesday.

One passenger was aboard the bus at the time. No one was reported injured.

Debris, broken glass and at least one damaged vehicle could still be seen in the area Wednesday, more than 24 hours later.

Welp - this mess is still here. This bus did some damage!

"The bus operator was taken out of service for post-incident testing which is standard procedure," WMATA said.

D.C. police are investigating.