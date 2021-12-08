Metrobus Riders Exchange Gunfire in Southeast DC: Metro

Two bus riders exchanged gunfire early Wednesday in Southeast Washington, D.C., Metro says.

One rider got off the W4 bus, then shot at the rear of the vehicle, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Someone on the bus fired back through a window, WMATA said.

Both alleged shooters ran away, and no injuries were reported, WMATA said.

Metro Transit Police responded to 16th Street and Good Hope Road SE about 12:30 a.m., WMATA said.

Authorities are investigating.

