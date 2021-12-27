downtown dc

Metrobus Driver Hurt by Glass Shattered by Stray Bullet

A Metrobus driver was injured by shattering glass when a stray bullet struck the driver's bus Sunday evening in the heart of downtown D.C., Metro police said.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. at 7th and H streets NW in Chinatown, near Capitol One Arena. The driver, who was operating a bus on the 70 route, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. D.C. Fire & EMS said no one else was injured.

It’s unclear if D.C. police have made any arrests.

The shooting occurred while a Wizards game was being played inside the arena. Monumental Sports alerts on Twitter said there was no cause for alarm, but game attendees should be prepared to walk around police activity when leaving.

