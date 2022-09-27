2 Hurt in Metrobus Crash Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station

Two people had to be taken to a hospital after a crash involving three cars and a Metrobus may have left people hurt just south of the Suitland Parkway, bordering the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood, authorities said.
The crash was reported just outside the Southern Avenue Metro station at Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace SE. One of the people hurt was trapped in car, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.
It was not immediately clear how many people were involved or what caused the crash, but News4 saw D.C. police take one person into custody.
One of the vehicles is also believed to have been stolen.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.