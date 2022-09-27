crash

2 Hurt in Metrobus Crash Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station

By NBC Washington Staff and Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people had to be taken to a hospital after a crash involving three cars and a Metrobus may have left people hurt just south of the Suitland Parkway, bordering the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood, authorities said. 

The crash was reported just outside the Southern Avenue Metro station at Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace SE. One of the people hurt was trapped in car, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved or what caused the crash, but News4 saw D.C. police take one person into custody. 

One of the vehicles is also believed to have been stolen. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

crashMETROBUS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us