Metro to Propose New Rules to Ban Riders for Sex-Related Crimes, Carrying Weapons

By Shomari Stone

Metro is considering a rule to suspend riders who engage in certain crimes on its trains and buses, but some organizations say the rule could have discriminatory impact. 

The rule change would suspend anyone who takes part in sex-related crimes or has a gun or dangerous weapon on Metro property. A first and second offense would carry a 14-day and 30-day suspension, respectively. A third offense would carry a year-long ban.

David Watkins is a Metro rider who supports the idea. 

“You shouldn’t be doing those types of things on the train or in the Metro system period,” he said. “You shouldn’t be carrying dangerous weapons or doing crazy stuff on the Metro. You have to follow the law. It’s as simple as that.”

The ACLU disagrees. 

“The likely outcome of such a policy is more racially discriminatory stops and frisks and arrests by Metro Transit Police, an agency already known for its excessive force tactics and over policing of Black and brown riders for minor offenses,” the organization said in a statement. 

Transit systems in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago already have similar rules.

The board will discuss the proposed bans on Thursday.

