Metro to Expand Service on July 4th

More Metro trains will run on the Fourth of July for riders who attend the fireworks display on the National Mall, Metro announced Friday.

On Sunday, July 4, Metrorail service will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. During the day, trains will run on a regular weekend schedule, every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on all other lines, until 4 p.m. Then, service will ramp up to rush-hour service levels or better before and after the fireworks, Metro said.

Trains will run every six minutes on the Red Line, every eight minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines from 4 p.m. until closing.

All stations will be open; however, after 9 p.m. the National Mall entrance at Smithsonian Station will become “entry only” to accommodate returning crowds.

Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities. Bicycles and large coolers will not be permitted on trains after 2 p.m. due to space constraints, Metro said.

Metro reminded riders that the Arlington Cemetery station closes at 10 p.m. April 1 through September 30.

Also, because of the Platform Improvement Project that runs through Sept. 6, the Greenbelt, College Park, West Hyattsville and Prince George’s Plaza stations are closed with free shuttle buses provided. Customers that normally Park & Ride from these stations are encouraged to use alternate stations.

On Monday, July 5, which is an observed holiday, Metrorail will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess customers may make reservations to travel on the holiday; however, subscription trips will be canceled.

Masks are still required on trains, buses, MetroAccess vehicles and at all indoor stations.