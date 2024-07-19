Metro to delay opening as global internet outage disrupts flights, broadcasting

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

The outage forced Washington, D.C.'s Metro to delay opening, and local airports encouraged travelers to check their flight status.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

Metro said the start of train service is delayed systemwide. It usually opens at 5 a.m.

Metrobuses may also be delayed.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority website was down as of 5:35 a.m., but the agency is sharing updates on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anyone traveling at airports should check for delays, but widespread cancelations have not affected D.C.-area airports.

News4 Today was unable to start at 4 a.m. due to the outage but was able to start broadcasting at 5 a.m. Watch us live here.

Outage linked to Microsoft cloud services

The massive IT glitch was caused by a problem with Microsoft cloud computing services early Friday, NBC News reported.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport slept on a jetway floor, using backpacks and other luggage for pillows, due to a delayed United flight to Dulles International Airport early on Friday.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.