Metro to Close, Limit Parking at 3 Virginia Orange Line Stations Next Month

Metro is warning commuters that one station parking lot will close and two will have fewer spaces starting in March as crews prepare to completely rebuild platforms.

Commuters who use the East Falls Church, West Falls Church or Vienna surface parking lots should prepare for changes beginning on Sunday, March 15.

The popular East Falls Church parking lot will close completely for seven to nine months. The Kiss & Ride lot will stay open for pick-ups and drop-offs, Metro says.

Anyone displaced could consider parking at Dunn Loring, Metro says.

About 50% of spaces at West Falls Church will be unavailable starting next month, Metro says. That leaves about 1,100 parking spots open in the garage — all of which are expected to be taken by 7 a.m. each day.

The Vienna station will lose about 10% of spots, leaving 4,200 spaces available each day.

Anyone parked in a spot that will close after midnight on March 15 could be towed.

Dunn Loring is also scheduled to be rebuilt during this summer's phase of the platform improvement project, but Metro said no parking changes will take effect in March.

Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church stations will close from Memorial Day to Labor Day as part of Metro's second summer shutdown. Crews will rebuild platforms that are crumbling and dangerous to riders.

Metro says West Falls Church will be rebuilt, but it won't close. Trains will still be allowed to pass through the East Falls Church station and continue onto Ballston-MU.

Last summer, Nothern Virginians who relied on six Blue and Yellow line stations had to board free shuttle buses or find other routes to work.