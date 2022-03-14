Metro to Boost Service for Cherry Blossom Crowds

Metro says it will soon run more trains on weekends and hold off on track work to accommodate crowds for cherry blossom season.

The famous trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., are expected to reach peak bloom later this month.

Metro will operate on weekday service levels for every weekend between Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, April 17, Metro said in a news release Monday. Trains will run every 10 minutes on the Red Line and every 20 minutes on all other lines.

In downtown, trains will arrive every 6 to 10 minutes, Metro said.

“Metro is one of the best ways to get around, and with a $2 flat fare for any one-way trip on weekends it’s even more affordable," Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

In celebration of the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival, Metro said it will release a limited-edition SmarTrip card designed by Lea Craigie-Marshall, the official artist of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The commemorative cards will be available in specially marked fare vending machines at Navy Yard and L’Enfant Plaza stations beginning Friday.

Visitors going to see the blossoms park for free at all Metro parking garages and lots, and travel on Metrorail for just $2 one-way no matter how far the trip, Metro said.

Metro gave the following tips for riders to avoid crowds and to make their trip smoother during the busy cherry blossom season: