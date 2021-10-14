Metro Suspends Some Blue Line Service for 2nd Day After Derailment

Metro won't run Blue Line trains between Pentagon and Rosslyn stations on Thursday during an investigation into a train derailment that forced 200 people to evacuate through a dark tunnel.
Orange and Silver line trains could also be delayed due to single-tracking, Metro said.
Blue Line trains were running between Franconia-Springfield and Mount Vernon Square only, Metro said. Riders can switch to another line to continue their trips.
Shuttles will service Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery and Pentagon stations, and there will be a free express shuttle between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations, Metro said.
There’s an ongoing investigation into the derailment, which occurred Tuesday afternoon between the Arlington Cemetery and Rosslyn stations, Metro said.
About 200 people were headed away from D.C. toward Franconia-Springfield when the train derailed about 1,800 feet from the Arlington Cemetery station platform, Metro officials said. That meant passengers had to walk about six football fields in a dark tunnel to the station's exit.
Arlington paramedics took one person to a hospital. Fire officials said that person was stable but didn't provide any details about their condition or possible injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear when normal train service would resume.
