Metro Slashes Weekend Service, Urges Only Essential Travel

As the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases continues to grow daily in the D.C. area, WMATA says it will reduce service further over the weekend and urges people only to take essential trips.
On Saturday and Sunday, Metro will open between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a "lifeline service" schedule.
Bus service will be limited to 26 routes. Customers should expect 30-minute wait times between trains. Metro has also instructed customers to board from the back doors only. Fares are waived.
Metro has already closed 19 stations to preserve cleaning supplies and accommodate limited staffing.
Commuters can expect these buses to run about every 30 minutes. The buses will generally run on a Sunday schedule, WMATA says.
- 54 – 14th Street Line
- S4 – 16th Street Line
- 70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line
- 83 – College Park Line
- 90 – U Street – Garfield Line
- C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line
- X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line
- 16C – Columbia Pike Line
- 28A – Leesburg Pike Line
- 29K – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
- 29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
- 30N – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
- 30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
- A6 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line
- B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line
- D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line
- F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line
- H4 – Crosstown Line
- J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line
- K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line
- P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line
- REX – Richmond Highway Express
- V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line
- W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line
- Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line
- Z8 – Fairland
Shuttle buses will also be available to three hospitals, according to Metro:
Local
Sibley Hospital
Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station
Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506
Georgetown University Hospital
Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)
Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746
Prince George’s Hospital
New Carrollton (South Side)
Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032