Metro Service Further Reduced Starting Monday

Starting Monday, Metro stations will close at 9 p.m. every day, Metro said in a statement.

These are Metro’s new hours:

Monday through Friday: open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metrobus will also have reduced hours starting Monday, Metro said. The final bus on all lines will leave at or before 11 p.m.

Use of both Metro and Metrobus are limited to essential travel. Per CDC guidelines, travelers should use some kind of face mask while on public transit — Metro says face masks, scarves, bandannas or other material to cover the mouth and nose are acceptable.

Metro said its decision was caused by sharp drop-offs in ridership after 9 p.m. Plus, this will put transit workers at less risk of exposure and allow them more family time during the pandemic.