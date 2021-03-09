silver line

Metro Says Silver Line's Next Phase May Not Open Until 2022

By Adam Tuss

Officials are going back and forth over when the next phase of the Silver Line will be ready to ride.

The next phase will allow riders to take Metrorail to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County. The airports authority is telling Metro it can deliver the project by Labor Day, but Metro officials don't necessarily agree. 

Metro officials said there are issues that aren’t finished, such as track problems and some cracking in the project. 

”From the WMATA standpoint, we can not accept things that are outstanding like this and put us in a poor position moving forward,” Metro board member Matt Letourneau said. 

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said they may not be ready to run trains on the line until next year. Silver Line leaders, however, said they are optimistic they can make the necessary fixes.

“With regard to the opening date, that is entirely within the purview of WMATA. So, I can’t comment on what Paul might have said,” said Charles Stark, head of the Silver Line project. 

